Bilawal: Govt should take parliament into confidence over Afghanistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the government to give up its “terror appeasement” policy keeping in view the fast-emerging situation in neighbouring Afghanistan and take Parliament into confidence in this regard.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto, flanked by senior party leader Sherry Rehman and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, said the Taliban should be warned that any ‘activity’ inside Pakistan should not be tolerated and will be responded with full force. “We will take prompt action on our soil against such activities,” he further said.

Bilawal maintained that there should be no compromise on terrorism in Pakistan. “The National Action Plan (NAP) should be further pursued with full might of the government and forces,” he added.

He said in the give scenario CPEC projects and workers should be given complete security.