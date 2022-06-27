Bilawal inaugurates People’s Bus Service

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Big news for the citizens of Karachi, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the People’s Bus Service on Monday. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, Labor Minister Saeed Ghani and other ministers and PPP members of Assembly were also present. After the inauguration near Awari Tower, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled in bus on Shah -e-Faisal and reviewed the facilities provided to the passengers.

Today People’s Bus Service commenced it’s operations on 29.5 kilometers long Route-1 from Model Colony to Tower. In the first phase, 240 buses will ply in Karachi under People’s Intra District Bus Service on seven routes . After every ten days, people’s bus service will start operating on new route.

Other routes include Route- 2 from North Karachi to Indus Hospital via Nipa, Shah Faisal comprising 32.9 km with 30 stations. Route 3 Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi via Anda Mor, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, National Stadium, FTC Building covering 33 kilometers journey with 30 Station, Route -4.

Mosmiyat to Dockyard via Gulzar Hijri 25 km 30 stations, Route -5 Surjani to Masroor 28.2 km, having 30 stations, Root-6 Gulshan Bihar orangi to singar chorangi consisting of 29.6 km with 30 stations and route-7 with 28.4 kilometers long having 47 stations from Mosmiat to Baldia Town. The fare of People’s Bus Service will be Rs. 25 to Rs. 50 . At least 120 buses of People’s Bus Service have reached Karachi.

