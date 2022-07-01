Bilawal invites Lee to visit Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Friday addressed Congressional Pakistan Caucus via video link and invited its Chairperson Sheila Jackson Lee to visit Pakistan. Speaking during the interaction, Bilawal said that the Pakistani diaspora in United States plays an important role in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said that she would write a letter to the International Monetary Fund for improving economic conditions of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistani envoy to US Masood Khan, Democrat leaders Tahir Javed, Asif Riaz Qadir and others. On May 18, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to mend broken ties between the two countries.

Paksitan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto participated in a ministerial meeting and debate at the United Nations Security Council on food security. Bilawal and Blinken vowed to mend ties between Pakistan and America and strengthen bilateral bonds. The American Secretary of State said that the United States of America is looking forward to encouraging economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

Paksitan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto emphasised the importance of multilateralism and the United Nations in Pakistan’s foreign policy. Antony Blinken also thank the Pakistan Foreign Minister for his participation in the Food security debate at the United Nations. Bilawal Bhutto assured Blinken that United States of America investors in Pakistan will be provided with maximum assistance.

Related