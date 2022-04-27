Bilawal joins Shehbaz’s cabinet

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the federal minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the oath-taking ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a large number of parliamentarians, party workers, and government officials.

The close family members of Bilawal Bhutto including his sister Aseefa Bhutto and maternal aunt Sanam Bhutto – the sister of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, also attended the ceremony.

Bilawal Bhutto joined the cabinet in the third phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies were taken place on April 19 and April 22.

The new cabinet reflects the political mix of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

