Bilawal launches Benazir Hari Card for poor farmers in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has fulfilled another revolutionary promise from his election manifesto, the People’s Economic Agreement, by launching the Benazir Hari Card in Sindh. Under this program, poor farmers and small-scale growers across Sindh will receive targeted subsidies, access to easy loans, assistance in acquiring modern agricultural technology, crop insurance, and immediate government aid in case of natural disasters.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Benazir Hari Card at the Chief Minister’s House, said that his party has always worked to secure the rights of the poor, farmers, and women. He mentioned that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), introduced by the previous PPP government, has become a global example of financial assistance for women.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further stated that the Sindh People’s Government is now introducing the Benazir Hari Card, and recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as Prime Minister, envisioned the economy in a way that benefited farmers. He mentioned that even decades back, the IMF was present, and Pakistan was said to be at a critical juncture. But Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had spoken up for the rights of poor farmers and addressed the experts in international and federal capitals, confidently asserting, “I know better than you!”

Chairman PPP added that before President Asif Ali Zardari’s first tenure, the economic conditions of farmers were critical, but thanks to his decisions, an agricultural revolution took place within year. The farmers prospered, and the entire economy stood on its own feet. He pointed out that today, when we review the Pakistani economy, every segment of society seems distressed and facing hardships, adding that as an elected representatives, it is our responsibility to solve your problems, and that is why the people have chosen us.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the conspiracy being hatched to deregulate the agricultural sector by mafias, large business groups, industrialists, and international forces. He noted that in a time when climate change poses a question of life and death, suggesting deregulation of the agricultural sector is foolish idea and plan. He described investment in agriculture as the only path to national development and demanded an immediate end to subsidies for fertilizer factories, advocating instead that billions in subsidies be given directly to farmers to combat the conspiracy against agriculture.

He also highlighted that in 2007, when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan, she was committed to implementing the Charter of Democracy, a mission for which she sacrificed her life. Bilawal asked whether some unfinished tasks in the Charter of Democracy should be forgotten just because someone sits in jail. He made it clear that the PPP is not willing to compromise on this.

Bilawal questioned the current state of the justice system, asking the people of Sindh if they are satisfied with it. He stated that if the justice system seems fair, it should continue, but if it is broken and unjust, the Charter of Democracy has provided solutions for its flaws. He emphasized that ensuring the provision of justice requires guaranteeing equal representation across the country.

The PPP Chairman suggested that establishing a constitutional court alongside regular courts could help resolve constitutional issues and protect fundamental rights. He added that if there is a dispute between the federation and a province, there should be a platform to resolve such issues. He reaffirmed the party’s two demands: the establishment of a constitutional court and the reform of the judicial appointment process, both of which are laid out in the Charter of Democracy.

Bilawal rejected calls for him to back down. He questioned the logic of delaying constitutional amendments, insisting that if not now, then when? He reminded everyone that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed, and amendments to the Constitution were made during General Zia-ul-Haq’s rule without concern. He asserted that no other politician understands the judicial system better than he does or the PPP in Pakistan.

He criticized a judiciary that permits military dictators to draft constitutions and pointed out that former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry introduced a system that failed to deliver justice to the people but benefited the judiciary itself. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the constitutional amendment proposals by the PPP are based on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s promises, enshrined in the Charter of Democracy.