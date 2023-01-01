Bilawal launches ‘Share Pakistan Portal’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday launched the ‘Share Pakistan Portal’, a digital repository for an improved targeted communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its over 100 diplomatic missions abroad.

In his remarks on the launch event in collaboration with National Information Technology Board (NITB), the foreign minister said the online standardized information system would collect and communicate the impact of public diplomacy initiatives in pursuance of Pakistani foreign policy objectives.

Bilawal mentioned that he had initiated the ‘Foreign Minister’s Change Management Initiative’ as a commitment to improving the ministry’s ability to effectively deliver on its mandates through managements reforms. To materialize this, he said, the team of experts from MoFA and missions abroad brainstormed on a number of reforms in the diverse areas including human resources, finance, logistics, communication, counselor, protocol and community services for digitalization and simplifying the rules, policies and procedures.

He said his ‘Change Management Initiative’ would be aimed at building a culture of work that is focused more on results and enhanced productivity, value innovation, and bringing decision making closer to the point of delivery. He said the comprehensive report on ‘Change Management Initiative’ would further address and transform the diplomatic service that will be better equipped to respond to the new realities and challenges of the modern world.

He said the ‘Change Management Initiative’ would ensure a seamless communication between the ministry and the country’s diplomatic missions abroad. Bilawal said the portal was designed to simplify communication and sharing of information both horizontally and vertically in the public diplomacy domain between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic posts abroad.

He said the portal would bring efficiency and transparency in various public diplomacy initiatives. The foreign minister said the paperless digital tool was the first portal launch covering the integration of digital technologies in both the public diplomacy strategic outreach efforts and institution.