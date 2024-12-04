Bilawal meets Fazl to address concerns over Madrassah Bill

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with his delegation, met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed concern over the President’s refusal to sign the Madrassah Registration Bill.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned why, despite the approval of the Madrassah Registration Bill by both houses of parliament, the president had not signed it.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured that he would discuss the matter of the unsigned Madrassah Registration Bill with the government.

The meeting at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence also included discussions on the country’s political situation. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Senator Kamran Murtaza, and Haji Ghulam Ali attended the meeting.

Maulana Lutful Rahman, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present.