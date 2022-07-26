Bilawal, Miftah discuss situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Tuesday during which current political and economic situation of the country was discussed.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, various financial issues related to Pakistan’s Missions abroad and Ministry of Foreign Affairs also came upto discussion during the meeting.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha; Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal; Foreign Secretary, Chairman FBR and senior officers of Finance Division and Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present in the meeting. Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to the Foreign Minister on his arrival at finance division, the statement added.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the importance and contribution of foreign missions abroad and assured the foreign minister to address their financial issues through appropriate procedures and directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process for resolution of these issues.

