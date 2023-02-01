Bilawal pays rich tribute to Rehmat Shah Afridi

Ikram Ullah Khalil

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of the Chief Executive The Frontier Post Late Rehmat Shah Afridi and offered fateha for the departed soul in highest ranks in the heavens, on Wednesday.

PPP chairman paid tribute to the Late Rehmat Shah Afridi for his services in the field of journalism and for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. He claimed that the Late Rehmat Shah Afridi was a beacon of journalism and media in the subcontinent, especially in Pakistan.

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Late Rehmat Shah Afridi was a true pioneer of English journalism in the frontier part of Pakistan. He was a luminary in the field of journalism, Afridi’s legacy as the founder and Chief Executive of The Frontier Post has left an indelible mark on the landscape of media in the region.

Afridi was not just a journalist; he was a visionary, a mentor, and a trailblazer who paved the way for countless aspiring journalists, myself included, to find their voice and purpose in the world of news reporting. As the architect of The Frontier Post, he created more than a newspaper; he fostered a university of journalism, a place where knowledge was shared, skills were honed, and a commitment to truth and integrity was instilled in every journalist who passed through its doors.

His mentorship was a beacon that guided us through the complex landscape of media, inspiring a generation to uphold the principles he held dear. Beyond his professional achievements, Afridi was known for his unwavering dedication to the truth and fearless pursuit of justice. He was not one to shy away from challenging the status quo, and his journalistic endeavors often played a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and discourse. His courage, resilience, and unyielding commitment to the ideals of journalism will be remembered as a benchmark for generations to come.

As we mourn the loss of Rehmat Shah Afridi, let us also celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind. The Frontier Post, under his stewardship, remains a testament to his vision and commitment to excellence. His passing is not just a loss for the journalistic community but for the entire region that benefitted from his tireless efforts to bring forth the truth.

In the spirit of the journalistic values he championed, let us continue to honor Rehmat Shah Afridi’s memory by upholding the principles of integrity, truth, and fearlessness in our pursuit of knowledge and justice. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy inspire countless others to follow in his footsteps.

The sons of deceased including Mahmood Ullah Afridi, Bilal Shah Afridi, Ahmad Shah Afridi and other family members paid thanks to PPP’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto for visiting them to condole departure of Late Rehmat Shah Afridi to eternity. Moreover, The Frontier Post staff was also present at the fateha and paid homage for his condolence with Late Rehmat Shah Afridi family.