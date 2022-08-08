Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of Karbala

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD / KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while paying rich tribute to the martyrs of Karbala, said the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain AS and his companions teach us to be daring to stand against all sorts of oppressions.

All nations and civil societies that dare to challenge the tyrant and show utmost resilience can never be defeated. According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said that the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain AS and his companions is the light that guides the entire humanity to stand against oppression.

He said that Imam Hussain AS had guided his companions to confront the tyrant and be strong to face the consequences of any nature so that the forces of evil get defeated. Thus, Imam Hussain AS had set an example in Karbala and didn’t hesitate for a second to lay his life along with his 72 companions.PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there are two forces confronting each other, the forces of the tyrants and the forces of the righteous.

We as a nation are faced with a test and must follow the teachings of Imam Hussain AS and adhere to his mission of truth. He appealed to the people that today, it is of a pivotal importance than anything else that they should acquire peace and tranquillity in their lives and stay united against the forces of evil. There is a dire need of spreading the message of truth and communal harmony so that the enemies that have infiltrated our ranks and files are defeated.

