Bilawal: PDM in a state of confusion, division

CHARSADDA (TLTP): Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seem to be in a state of confusion and division.

Speaking to the media after visiting Wali Bagh al-ong with Sindh Chief Mini-ster Murad Ali Shah to off-er condolences over the de-ath of Begum Naseem Wali Khan on Sunday, Bilawal said that the idea of forming the PDM was put forward by the PPP, however, neither the PPP nor the ANP attended the meeting of the PDM on Saturday.

“It seems like the parties of the PDM are confused,” said Bilawal. “Opposition parties should at least not get confused in the parliament.” He added that all th-ose political parties which are clear about their political stance are in a better po-sition to give a tough time to the PTI-led government.

Bilawal said that earlier, all the 10 parties of the PDM were supportive of an action plan set forth for the alliance; however, the action plan could not be implemented because there was no consensus among the parties. “Unless and until the action plan is brought back, there is no point rejoining the PDM,” said Bilawal.