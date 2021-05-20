Bilawal: PM Imran’s experiment completely failed to run country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan’s experiment to run the country with a begging bowl in his hands had completely failed.

In a statement, he said that since its creation country did not suffer as much damage as was caused to it during the past three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. “I am afraid the country may become bankrupt if ‘selected’ government is allowed to complete its five-year term,” he said, and added that several future generations would now have to pay a heavy price for Imran Khan’s ‘flawed’ policies. The biggest crime the ‘selected’, who is responsible for the country’s destruction, has committed is that he has made the youth feel hopeless.”

He said he feared that just like former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, the ‘selected’ prime minister and his cabinet members would fly abroad once their term was over along with their looted wealth.

Bilawal said blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the country’s economic woes was not justified since it came much later while the economy was in tatters even before that.

PPP chairman said so high was inflation in the country that members of the National and provincial assemblies, elected on PTI tickets, found it quite hard to meet with the people of their constituencies.

He claimed that Imran Khan had not inherited the economic mess from the preceding governments. “In fact, the country sunk into economic mire due to his ‘flawed’ policies,” he opined.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Thursday, Bilawal said his name was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and he stood with the people of Pakistan who had rejected the ‘selected’ prime minister.