Bilawal: PM should give an account of past 3 years

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference at the Zardari House Islamabad on Wednesday said that the whole budget session was an insult to the people.

Due to the role of the government and the attitude of the speaker, what should have happened did not happen. We were deprived of our rights, we could not even record our votes. The people want to hear what is happening in Lahore, Quetta, Karachi and Multan. They do not want a lecture on history or Islamic history from Imran Khan and what happens in different parts of the world. You had to give a three year record, you are lecturing us, and you are trying to fool the nation. All the ministers were cheering on this kind of budget.

Chairman PPP said that every step made by the government is benefitting the rich not the poor. Assembly employees are committing suicide.

The people for the past three years have been hearing the same thing over and over again. The public doesn’t want to hear about the NRO and how bad it was before. You have given tax amnesty for these people. This budget is also NRO to the rich, there is relief for the rich and distress for the poor. The people must have confidence in the state and democracy. You are giving arrest powers in the name of FBR which is totally wrong.

Replying to the questions by the journalists Chairman PPP said that the PM should give account for past three years, not say what he will do next. Now the Prime Minister has no time, the people will hold him accountable. We will hold you accountable for all these wrongdoings. Instead of telling stories, the speech should tell us the solution to problems.

Chairman Bilawal said that Asad Qaiser has been the worst speaker in the country’s parliamentary history.

Chairman Bilawal said that the opposition was deprived of its right by the Speaker of the National Assembly. Leader of the House means accountable to the nation and parliament. Shahbaz Sharif could not attend the session due to a death in his family but the other opposition members should have been in the house.

It is hoped that JUI-F and PML-N will issue show cause notices to their members. Will send notices to members who were not in the House.

No other agency should interfere in the work of NAB. Unless the chairman and all officers bring their assets, they have no right to check the assets of others. Chairman Bilawal strongly condemned the raid on the house of Aijaz Jakhrani by the NAB and said that the raid was conducted at a time when Aijaz Jakhrani was not even at home. Aijaz Jakhrani was elected a member National Assembly but his elections were rigged. He had asked for recount but was not listened to. We demand of the Election Commission to order a recount in his constituency.

In his National Assembly address, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly criticised the Speaker’s conduct and said that the Speaker snatched the right of every member of the .

Chairman PPP said the way this budget session was run became an embarrassment for the entire nation. The Opposition Leader was physically attacked which was witnessed by the entire country. He said that every member has the right to represent his or her constituency whether they voted for a budget for progress or destruction. This should have come on record.