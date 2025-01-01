Bilawal praises Sindh Housing Project, promises shelter for millions

F.P. Report

KARACHI :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has praised the progress of the Sindh People’s Housing Project, stating that its completion will provide permanent shelter to millions of homeless families.

During a meeting chaired by Bilawal, attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the chief secretary, officials shared key updates on the project.

So far, over 2 million affected individuals have been verified, 1.14 million bank accounts have been opened, and financial aid has been provided to over 1 million people.

The briefing highlighted that 660,000 houses have been constructed up to the foundation level, while 400,000 families have already moved into completed homes.

Additionally, residential plots have been allotted to 301,442 families on government land.

Bilawal emphasised the PPP’s legacy of exceptional public service, noting that the homes were designed to meet local needs, featuring kitchens, bathrooms, and courtyards.

District administrations have been instructed to begin distributing property rights within two weeks.