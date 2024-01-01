Bilawal says courts removed several elected PMs unlawfully, Constitutional Amendments is a big success

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while adressing the National Asssembly before the passage of Constituional Amednments Bill 2024, has lauded the role of JUI chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for the support of the amendments. He said Maualna Fazl worked hard to make the amednments a success.He said PPP was happy to fulfil its commitment for upholding of democracy as per Charter of Demand.

BIlawal said that judiciary in the past always supported and made number of unconstituional decisions which are part of the hisotry. He said country’s top courts several times sent home elected prime minsiters unlawfully.Bilawal also criticised the role of former CJP Iftikhar Ch for his unconstittuional role. He said courts approved military dicatator to contest election in uniform. PPP also lauded former judges who refused to take oath as PCO judges.

Ealier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the nation after the passage of 26th Constitutional Amendments from Senate, adding that PPP has fulfilled its commitment made by Benazir Bhutto in Charter of Democracy.

Bilawal thanked JUI Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for extending all out support for the legislation. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday extended his felicitations to the nation on the passing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment package. Talking to the media here at the Parliament House, he said that the PPP is fulfilling the promises made in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) particularly those concerning judicial reforms. He described the day as monumental both politically and personally, as he would be implementing one of the points of his mother’s unfinished mission. Bilawal Bhutto emphasised that this achievement, like others, has been secured through political consensus, even in the current political environment.

He noted that there were no objectionable or controversial points in the Bill. Both the government and opposition parties involved in the discussions have reached a compromise. Even parties that may not vote for the Bill today have no substantive objections, as they have already endorsed the consensus formed between Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and the PPP.

Describing it as a historic day, Bilawal Bhutto shared that he had contacted Maulana Fazal ur Rehman by phone to congratulate him. He praised the efforts of the JUI and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman in evolving consensus on the amendment, saying that their dedication was not for political gain but for the integrity of the Constitution, which is as vital to them as it is to the PPP.

In a separate address at the PPP parliamentary party meeting, Bilawal Bhutto said that as Parliamentary Party Leader of the PPP and PPPP, it is his instruction to all parliamentary members that they are to vote in favour of the constitutional amendment being presented in the House. Bilawal Bhutto said that he would be there to guide the members on the specifics, and Sherry Rehman would do the same in the Senate.

He said that all members should consider his official instructions. Those who are not or could not be present here today, should consider the video message his public instructions that they are bound to vote in accordance to party instructions, he added. “The violation of party discipline will result in a bye-election,” he stated.