Bilawal says no institution independent in country

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that no institution is independent in Pakistan, we do not want to weaken the institutions.

According to details, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Bagh-e-Jinnah in connection with the October 18 meeting. Former Prime Ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there was a major incident of terrorism on October 18, PDM gave us an opportunity to start the struggle from here, this is a historic day.

He said that on October 18, Benazir Bhutto returned and continued to compete. She never left the workers alone and kept on giving her message till the end, democracy was achieved due to the sacrifice of two lives.

Chairman PPP said that no institution is independent in the country, we do not want to weaken the institutions. We want every institution to do its job. Imran Khan said in every speech that the institutions were with me.

Bilawal said that there is historical unemployment and poverty in the country, the solution to all these is only democracy, tomorrow the whole of Pakistan will see the people on one side and the puppet administration on the other.