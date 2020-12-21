Bilawal says time for talks with govt over

LAHORE (TLTP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal on Monday reiterated his stance that the time for dialogue has long passed and now there will be a long march on Islamabad to get the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media persons after condoling the family of PPP leader Dilawar Butt, who passed away a few days ago, Bilawal said that Imran Khan is ignorant of the ground realities and did not have any solution to the problems the people are faced with. “Only PPP knows how to provide relief to the poor people of Pakistan in difficult times,” he added.

He said that the PPP government provided relief to the people in its 2008-2013 tenure when the world economy was in deep recession. “We (PPP) strengthened the agriculture of the country so that a prosperous grower can grow crops to improve the country’s economy. Now this selected government is importing crops from abroad instead of giving the appropriate price to the growers for their crops thus destroying the agriculture of the country,” he said.

Responding to questions, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the 11-party opposition alliance, PDM, will decide when to launch a long march on Islamabad to get the resignation of the “puppet prime minister”. “We will take the poor people, the unemployed, the students, the growers and all the people who are being troubled by this selected government to Islamabad with us,” he added.

The PPP chief said that dialogue will be held after “this puppet prime minister” is gone. “When we reach Islamabad this dummy will leave the government [himself],” he stated.

On the subject of secret ballot in the Senate elections, Bilawal said that his party will follow the Constitution. “The people and their elected representatives have the right to secret ballots. This right of secrecy of vote is protected by the secret ballots so that no one can victimise anyone after voting,” he added.

Bilawal said that the members have the right to use their right to vote without any fear and this was their constitutional right to keep their votes secret. “Any change in this procedure could only be brought by the change in the Constitution. [PM] Imran and his coterie have no knowledge of the Constitution but the courts are aware of it,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that his meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was in the presence of other people including the police. He also said that the PDM collectively discuss issues and chalk out strategies and “we have not decided when to use the resignation option”.

“Imran Khan ran away from debate in the parliament and refused to have a debate in the media. He has admitted his defeat and has said that he will think about resigning,” Bilawal said.