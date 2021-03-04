Bilawal says time to send PM packing comes

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz termed it a speech of a “person who has already given up”.

“I did not listen to it [PM’s speech] myself but have been told that it was speech of a person who has already lost,” she said while talking to the media along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after a meeting between the two opposition leaders on Thursday.

She said that it appeared that Imran Khan was very angry over the result of the Senate elections. “He [Imran Khan] thinks he is still on a container [in PTI’s sit-in],” Maryam said.

The PML-N vice-president said that PM Imran was criticising the same Election Commission whose chief was appointed by himself. “Keep in mind that this is the same election commission which covered up the foreign funding case for you,” she added.

On the occasion, Bilawal said that the time to send Imran Khan packing has come and added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will decide “when and where” no-confidence motion will be tabled, hinting at bringing change in Punjab first.

“Imran Khan’s choice of words shows that he is nervous now,” he said, adding that the entire nation rejoiced at the defeat to the “puppet” government.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz addressing a general council meeting of the PML-N paid tribute to her lawmakers for supporting “Nawaz Sharif’s narrative” in the Senate elections.

Maryam said that the party’s workers and lawmakers stood with the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “The weight of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative was carried by the PML-N workers,” she said.

“Nawaz Sharif’s voters and supporters have awakened,” she said, adding the PML-N workers protected the narrative of their supremo during by-elections in Daska. She said that PML-N’s workers will not allow anyone to steal the votes of people. She maintained that people were waiting for Nawaz Sharif so that economic activities could be started in the country.