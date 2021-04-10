Bilawal says Unanimous constitution of 1973 is the guarantee of our national unity

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the unanimous constitution of 1973 is the guarantee of our national unity and solidarity and implementing the constitution is the only way to move towards a brighter future for the country.

Bilawal, in a message issued on the eve of 48th Constitution Day, said the Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the National Assembly on 10th April, 1973 and received the presidential assent on 12th April, 1973.

The Constitution of Pakistan has 280 articles and 26 amendments have been made so far in the constitution latest on 13 May 2019 about seats of tribal districts in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The PPP Chairman said, “There is no doubt that implementing the 1973 Constitution is the way to the glory of Pakistan.

After the formation of Pakistan, the 1973 constitution was the most significant political achievement for the nation.

This great achievement of the nation was materialized by the strategy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The leadership and workers of the PPP have made sacrifices to protect the 1973 constitution.”

Bilawal said that the PPP leadership and workers sacrificed their lives for the sake of respecting the constitution and even faced the imprisonment hardships.

He also said that vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto cleansed the constitution from the ills of dictatorship.

Also, former president Asif Ali Zardari restored the 1973 constitution in its original form through the 18th Amendment and said he saluted the nation for having a consensus on the 1973 constitution.

“PPP is committed to protecting parliamentary democracy in the light of 1973 constitution,” Bilawal Bhutto said.