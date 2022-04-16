Bilawal says we are a united government now

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his address at the National Assembly on Saturday, co-ngratulated Pervez Ashraf on becoming the Speaker on behalf of the united opposition and the PPP.

He said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave their lives for the constitution and democracy. The chair of the Speaker and the parliament have been demeaned with the way it has been run in the recent years and especially the past few months. It is before the world how the House was ridiculed. The constitution was violated. We cannot call ourselves Pakistani unless we defend the constitution.

We are a united government now. The united government’s first success was to chase away the PM imposed on the House. It is the united opposition and the whole country’s win that be it our parliament, judiciary and establishment, the people of Pakistan are seeing rays of hope. The institutions that have been controversial are perhaps transitioning towa-rds a constitutional role. If this transition is completed by all institutions, then no power in the world can stop Pakistan’s progress.

All parties and the country is looking towards the PM. Insha Allah, if we are successful in this struggle, then history will remember it.

Bilawal presented a resolution on behalf of the House, that expressed grief over the passing of Bilquis Edhi. The House appreciated her singlehanded efforts to save more than 16000 orphans. The House also extended its condolences to the family, Edhi Foundati-on and the nation. The Ho-use recommended to the g-overnment that Begum Ed-hi be awarded posthumously the highest civil award. ‘It is said that behind every successful man, is an incre-dible woman’, he said.

