Bilawal says will not appear before NAB on Dec 24, terms call-up notice ‘illegal’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday announced that he will not appear before the Nat­ional Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 24, saying the call-up notice served to him by the anti-corruption watchdog is “unconstitutional and illegal”.

NAB had summoned the PPP chairperson for a second time this month in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case on Dec 24 (tomorrow).

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal accused the government of creating obstacles in his party’s plans to observe former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary on Dec 27.

His presser came just hours after senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested by NAB in the Narowal Sports City (NSC) Project corruption case.

Bilawal said he had been repeatedly announcing that the PPP would observe Benazir’s death anniversary on Dec 27 in Rawalpindi, where she was assassinated. Despite this, he said, he was issued a call-up notice by the “NAB-government nexus”.

He accused the government of “preventing a son from observing the death anniversary of his mother”.

Bilawal claimed that the government has till yet not issued permission to hold the death anniversary observance ceremony and accused it of hindering PPP workers from making transportation arrangements in connection with the event.

He said the former chief justice of Pakistan had stated that the PPP chairperson had “nothing to do” with the fake case accounts case after receiving a report of the joint investigation team probing the matter.

According to NAB, Bilawal had 25 per cent shares in a private firm, Opal-225, a joint venture of the Zardari Group.

Bilawal’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, in a statement on Friday, had confirmed that the PPP chief had received the notice for Dec 24 and alleged that the government was taking revenge from the opposition through NAB.