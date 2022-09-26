Bilawal stresses efforts to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD (INP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday met with High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos on the sidelines of 77th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the foreign office, Foreign Minister Bilawal held discussion on the work of the UNAOC and avenues for collaboration with Morantinos. Both the leaders also deliberated on strengthening interreligious dialogue, combating Islamophobia as well as intolerance based on religion or belief. They underlined the need for achieving harmony among diverse cultures and societies.

The foreign minister emphasized that Islamophobia was a reality that was visible in a number of western countries but its most virulent manifestation was in India. He called upon the UNAOC to step up its efforts to halt and reverse Islamophobia, bigotry and discrimination based on religion and belief.

While encouraging interfaith and intercultural dialogue and exchange of ideas at the local, national and international levels, the High Representative reiterated the readiness of UNAOC to support all efforts that promote continued dialogue and foster mutual respect and understanding, including on ways to combat Islamophobia.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also held a bilateral meeting with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra and discussed the established framework for cooperation and exchanges characterised by mutual trust and friendship between the two countries. According to Foreign Office, the foreign finister expressed satisfaction at the historically fraternal ties between the two nations. He expressed pride at Pakistan’s role in Algeria’s independence.

The Algerian foreign minister welcomed Pakistan’s principled position on the Middle East and other issues. Both ministers agreed that the commitment of Pakistan and Algeria to international principles was the pillar of their close relationship. The two foreign ministers agreed to revive and reinforce the several institutions and mechanisms of bilateral cooperation. They also agreed on continued mutual support and coordination of positions bilaterally and in multilateral platforms, including at the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Related