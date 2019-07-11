Bilawal telephones Maryam to discuss political situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz and discussed political situation of the country.

Both the leaders also discussed the next strategy of joint opposition and Chairman Senate’s removal and deliberated on the names of new Chairman.

The joint opposition mulled over the names of PML-N senators Raja Zafarul Haq, Pervez Rashid, Musadiq Malik and National Party’s Hasil Bizenjo for the new Senate chairman.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that the name of the final candidate would be announced after a meeting of the opposition’s ‘Rehbar Committee’ on Thursday.