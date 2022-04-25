F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed Imran Khan’s announcement of protests against the ECP as blackmailing for his foreign funding case.

Bilawal Bhutto in a statement on Monday said that PTI Chairman Imran’s announcement is in fact a ploy of blackmail and blatant pressure regarding the non-issuance of judgments in the foreign funding case.

But, Bilawal said that all efforts of Imran Khan will fail and the truth will prevail. The PPP chairman said Imran Khan is doing politics by making targets to the state institutions under the campaign slogan of “Why didn’t save me”.

Bilawal said Chief Election Commissioner deserved praise for resisting pressure from the former government and sticking to ECP’s position for the betterment of it.

He said they support the efforts of all institutions on the transition from controversial to constitutional role. He said people know Imran Khan is targeting the ECP chief for refusing to turn the institution into PTI Tiger Force The PPP chairman said the Chief Election Commissioner stands by his institution and the constitution and if this continues then they are hopeful that in future will see a strong Election Commission.