Bilawal terms PM Imran’s policies as anti-people

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while censuring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies has termed him anti-people.

He mocked at Prime Minister’s Saudi yatra saying the country profited nothing from it but 19,000 rice bags given as Zakat and Fitra.

If the cost of the premier’s visit to the Kingdom is compared to the price of rice bags given as Zakat, one could ask, does it worth going there, Bilawal added.

He said if Mr Khan’s 22 years struggle’s objective was to make an atomic power to beg for Zakat’s rice, then we pray that God save us from people who make such struggles.

Bilawal said people would make Khan accountable who left for Saudi Arabia after raising chicken prices to Rs400 per kg at home.

He said all claims of the government regarding taking action and inquiry reports against profiteers are hollow. He said the prime minister who is spending Eid holidays in Nathia Gali, is unaware of the ‘tsunami of change’ in every nook and corner of the country.

He said salary class can survive in the lockdown but how could daily wagers eke out their living during the lockdown. He asked PM Imran what policy he has made for these daily wagers.

He pleaded to the premier to have mercy on the poor saying that in just one year prices of bakery items have gone up 19%.

The PPP chairman said that the PTI government has got no control over hoarders, nor does it have any policy even to stop spiraling inflation and maintain the existing prices.