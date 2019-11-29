Bilawal throws his weight behind Students Solidarity March

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted in support of the Students Solidarity March on Friday as thousands of students took to the streets and in campuses across the country to demand their rights.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter and praised the new generation of students for their “spirit of activism and yearning for peaceful democratic process”.

“The PPP has always supported Student unions. The restoration of student unions by SMBB was purposely undone to depoliticize society. Today students are marching in the #StudentSolidarityMarch for the restoration of unions, implementation of right to education 1/1,” he tweeted.

“End to privatization of public universities, implementation of sexual harassment legislation, right to student housing & the demilitarization of campuses. The spirit of activism and yearning for peaceful democratic process from a new generation of students is truly inspiring, 2/2.”

Thousands of Pakistanis across the country are taking to the roads to demand reinstatement of student unions, demilitarization of campuses and increasing the education budget to 10 percent.