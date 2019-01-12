Bilawal to address PPP rally today in Kotri

F.P. Report

KOTRI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a political rally today (Saturday) at Sachal Sarmast Stadium in Kotri, a city in Jamshoro district.

According to details, the PPP is expected to flex its political muscle in Kotri and all the arrangements were finalized in this regard.

PPP local leader informed that a 60-foot long and 40-foot wide stage has been set up for the PPP’s leadership to preside over a public meeting.

The venue has been decorated, and banners, party flags and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of PPP’s support have been put on the show, and thousands of chairs have been placed for the party’s supporters.

Moreover, strict security measures have been implemented including installation of CCTV cameras and walk-through metal detectors.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed around the venue.