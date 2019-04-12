Bilawal to address public gathering in Ghotki today

F.P. Report

GHOTKI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public gathering in Ghoti district on Friday (today).

According to details, all the arrangements for the public gathering have been finalized, while strict security measures have been ensured to avoid any untoward situation and deployed around 1,200 policemen to perform their duties.

The jalsagah has been decorated with the party flags and pictures of the party leaders, while 50,000 chairs have been placed for the people.

Last week, Bilawal had said that the rulers should refrain from ending 18th Constitutional Amendment and threatened to topple the government.

Bilawal made the statement while addressing a public meeting in connection with the 40th death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The cases against the PPP leadership as ‘political engineering’ and ‘political revenge’, he termed. He claimed that the courts were well aware of the ‘fake’ cases’.