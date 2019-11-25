Bilawal to attend opposition’s multiparty conference

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be attending the opposition’s multiparty conference which is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday).

PPP leader has accepted an invitation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman for attending the conference.

While talking to media persons PPP spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Bilawal will himself lead the party’s delegation for participating in the conference.

Several senior politicians will accompany Bilawal while he will present the party’s policy for the opposition’s campaign against the government.