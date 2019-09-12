Bilawal to skip joint session of parliament

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not attend a joint session of the parliament, on Thursday.

The joint session of the parliament is scheduled to be held at 5pm in Islamabad.

According to sources, due to a very busy schedule for the day in Sindh, Mr Bilawal will not be able to show up at the parliament for hearing the address of President Arif Alvi. However, he will visit Hyderabad Press Club later today.

President Alvi will address the joint sitting, marking the advent of a new parliamentary year.