Bilawal upheld Pakistan’s stance on Indian soil: Sherry

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari upheld Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir during his recent visit to India.

Sherry Rehman in a media interview in Islamabad said that the Foreign Minister’s decision to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in India was a courageous move and it was made after thorough consultation with all stakeholders, including the Parliament.

She said despite India’s actions, Pakistan cannot afford to withdraw from the membership of regional forums because they could play a vital role in safeguarding national interests.

During the meetings of these forums, Pakistan got a chance to consistently articulate its national position and convey its stance on various issues affecting the region, she asserted.

To a query, she made it clear that terrorism knows no boundaries and poses a common threat to all nations. Therefore, it is crucial to address this issue whenever an opportunity arises for open dialogue.