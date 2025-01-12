Bilawal urges businessmen to collaborate with Sindh govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hailed the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as a benchmark for driving economic growth and fostering nationwide prosperity. He urged the business community to collaborate with the Sindh government in forging sustainable partnerships. Highlighting the potential for transformative impact, he called on stakeholders to propose “win-win projects” aimed at advancing green energy, upgrading infrastructure, and enhancing essential utility services.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing a luncheon held in honor of the business community, appreciated their role in the development of Karachi and the country. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the business community and noted the significant improvements in Karachi’s situation compared to pre-2008 conditions. He emphasized that the elimination of extortion, threats, and forced participation in political activities has allowed businesses to operate peacefully, thanks in part to the efforts of the PPP and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Bilawal acknowledged the existing challenges and reiterated his commitment to resolving them. He instructed the Chief Minister of Sindh to establish a special cell combining the Anti-Corruption Department and police to address the grievances of Karachi’s business community. He urged businesspersons to report specific complaints and name officials involved, instead of making general allegations.

Chairman PPP highlighted his desire for the city’s development and prosperity, emphasizing his commitment to supporting businesses. Addressing the traders, he stated, “I have never demanded extortion from you nor asked for donations. Tell me today if you have any complaints against me. Have I ever caused you any trouble? So why would I want anyone else to trouble you in my name or in the name of my government?”

Highlighting his interaction with the trader community, Chairman said that working together can lead to better outcomes. He mentioned that providing employment opportunities to his voters is a part of his manifesto. He emphasized that for the public to have access to job opportunities, it is essential for the country’s economy to thrive and for the trader community’s businesses to flourish.

While discussing the Public-Private Partnership introduced by the Sindh government, Chairman said that Sindh is the only province where numerous projects under this model are not only running successfully but have also gained international recognition. “I want us to accelerate and further advance this Public-Private Partnership,” he added. Referring to projects like the Jhirk-Mullah Katiar Bridge, healthcare initiatives, and Thar Coal, he said that these are not only prime examples of good governance but are also operating profitably and now generating revenue. “I want to explore more win-win opportunities of this nature, where the business community and the Sindh government work together to serve this province,” he added.

Bilawal said that being the most populous city in the country, Karachi holds immense potential. He emphasized that all utility service-related issues faced by Karachi can be resolved under public-private partnerships. Highlighting the energy sector, he said that no other province has as much potential as Sindh. Criticizing the determination of electricity tariffs in Islamabad without consulting the business community or the provincial government, he called it a significant issue, adding, “It is you and I who bear the consequences of such policies.”

Speaking about investment opportunities in the province, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Sindh has as much coal as Saudi Arabia has oil. He highlighted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto envisioned the Thar Coal Project in the 1990s. “Imagine how beneficial it could have been for the country and the nation if Shaheed Bibi’s hands hadn’t been tied,” he remarked. He pointed out that after the dismissal of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s government, everyone working on the Thar Coal Project, including experts and investors, were subjected to retaliatory actions by the Accountability Bureau.

He urged the need for increased private investment in Sindh’s solar and wind energy sectors. Criticizing the federal government, he said, “They shamelessly claim that load-shedding has been eliminated, yet many areas in the country still suffer from power outages lasting up to 18 hours. We have lost confidence that we will ever get reliable electricity from the federal government.”

Chairman PPP urged that solar and wind power parks can be established in every division of Sindh. He said that in the event of the federal government privatizing electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), the Sindh government should take over under a public-private partnership, adding tha work has already begun on three projects, but more such projects will be included in the next financial year.

Terming water as a critical issue, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that not only Pakistan but the entire world faces the threat of drought and famine due to global warming. He said that providing water to Karachi, given the rapidly growing population, is nothing short of a challenge. He emphasized that, like gas, the province has long been denied its rightful share of water. Pointing out the situation, he said that to meet Karachi’s water needs, it was agreed in the 1991 Water Accord that additional water would be allocated to fulfill the city’s requirements. However, to this day, not only has the additional water not been provided, but even the complete allocated share has not been delivered.