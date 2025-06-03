Bilawal urges global community to act against Indian aggression

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: The Permanent Representative/Ambassador of France to the United Nations, Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont, met with the high-level parliamentary delegation of Pakistan, led by former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The delegation briefed the French Ambassador regarding the alarming security developments in South Asia following India’s recent military aggression and unilateral actions. Bilawal Bhutto apprised him of the grave consequences arising from India’s baseless attribution of the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan without any credible investigation or evidence.

He condemned India’s unilateral military strikes against civilians leading to deaths and injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure in Pakistan, the arbitrary holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, and India’s persistent belligerence — actions that violate international law and threaten the fragile strategic balance in the region.

The head of the Pakistan parliamentary delegation emphasized Pakistan’s responsible and restrained conduct in the face of Indian provocations, adding that Pakistan’s response was guided by the principles of international law and the UN Charter. He warned against India’s attempt to impose a so-called “new normal” of arbitrary strikes, noting the serious implications such conduct holds in a nuclearized region like South Asia.

He highlighted that highest number of terrorists’ attacks had been taking place in Pakistan and the country itself was the biggest victim of terrorism. He underscored that Pakistan was fully committed to eliminating terrorism, including the one funded and supported from India. He stressed that Pakistan’s role and sacrifices to combat terrorism were well recognized and there was a need to depoliticize the issue of terrorism.

Bilawal underscored the imperative of a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions for durable peace and stability in South Asia. He urged France to play a role in ensuring a sustained ceasefire, revival of the Indus Waters Treaty, and initiation of a comprehensive dialogue between Pakistan and India.

The Permanent Representative of France expressed his country’s support for regional peace and stability and need for bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan. He reiterated the importance of restraint, dialogue, and adherence to international obligations. Members of the parliamentary delegation namely, Hina Rabbani Khar, Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Tehmina Janjua, Bushra Anjum Butt and Syed Faisal Subzwari were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, speaking from Washington D.C. as part of Pakistan’s high-level diplomatic delegation led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman stated that Pakistan’s principled and responsible position is gaining traction across key international forums. “Right now, Pakistan’s narrative is being accepted everywhere and in every meeting. A new space is emerging for it—one that Pakistan’s strategic maturity has unlocked—particularly in the context of engagement with India. That door is opening even wider now,” she said.

Senator Rehman shared that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the delegation have held multiple meetings in New York. “In each one—whether it was with China, Russia, the United States, members of the E10 —Chairman Bilawal adopted a multidimensional approach. He spoke about Pakistan’s strategic restraint, addressed every concern, including those around the Indus Waters Treaty, and managed to satisfy interlocutors.”

She emphasized that Chairman Bilawal raised Kashmir as the core issue—the reason for persistent instability—and stated unequivocally that if we truly desire lasting peace, which is our ultimate goal, then the resolution of the Kashmir issue according to UN Security Council resolutions is essential. “Chairman Bilawal not only advanced this point,” Senator Rehman noted, “he underlined it boldly.”

Senator Rehman stressed that Chairman Bilawal emphasized multilateralism and the international legal frameworks and military codes that are being flagrantly violated in Modi’s India. “With no regard for rules or norms, India continues to set dangerous precedents. For them, war has become a permanent theatre. If peace is genuinely desired, then India must also change its posture and engage in dialogue with Pakistan.”

Senator Rehman underscored that even on the issue of terrorism—India’s constant refrain—Chairman Bilawal made it clear that Pakistan has made immense sacrifices and has transformed. “Since the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan has become a frontline state in the fight against terrorism. Our military has a generation that has witnessed urban warfare, the loss of friends and brothers. We stand firmly today having given everything in this fight against terrorism.”

Senator Rehman noted that Chairman Bilawal also called out India’s politics of propaganda, misinformation, and constant vilification of Pakistan, calling it unsustainable and dangerous. “It only escalates tensions and ignores the reality that both countries are nuclear powers,” she said. “What direction does India want to push this region in?”

She added that Chairman Bilawal raised critical questions about the internal and external posture of Modi’s India. “Why has this ‘new India,’ built on identity politics, created enemies both inside and outside its borders—especially targeting minorities, particularly Muslims, at home, while promoting hostility abroad? This is becoming a militarized state that thrives on perpetual conflict.”

Senator Rehman confirmed that the delegation also highlighted how unarmed civilians have been targeted, and even critical motor infrastructure attacked—actions unheard of anywhere else. “Particularly with the Indus Waters Treaty, India has opened up a new and illegal front of war,” she said. Concluding her remarks, Senator Rehman called for urgent international attention. “The international community must take note, raise its voice, and stand with Pakistan’s principled position—because if such actions are left unchecked, they could open the door to dangerous precedents and a major crisis in South Asia.”