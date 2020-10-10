Bilawal vows to oust PTI govt through PDM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday promised to remove the PTI government through the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and remarked that arrests were nothing new for his party.

Addressing the Karachi Bar Association members, he said the PPP was standing up against the undemocratic forces. “We have to launch a struggle for real democracy,” Bilawal stressed. Praising the lawyers for the role they played in the past, he noted that the PPP leadership had been facing baseless allegations and told the audience that they were being threatened with arrests.

The opposition would have to come out on the streets if their voice was not heard in the Parliament, the PPP chairman warned, as he urged the lawyers to join the movement launched for the people’s democratic rights. Bilawal had made similar remarks on Friday when told a press conference that he was ready to go to jail with other opposition leaders.

He made it clear that he is not afraid of the present system, saying, “Those who were not afraid of dictators will not be afraid of a cricketer.” Bilawal said that political parties could not raise their voices in the Parliament as it had been rendered a “rubber stamp” one.

“The media is stopped [from criticising the government] and our interviews are censored,” he said. “Insha’Allah, all opposition parties, together, will finish this inept government.” Bilawal said that the government had gone so far in their “revenge policy that they filed sedition charges” against AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

“The country can no longer bear the burden of this government.” Responding to the federal government’s Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance, Bilawal said: “No Pakistani who believes in the Constitution can tolerate that someone, through a presidential ordinance, overnight, tries to take over the islands of Balochistan and Sindh. “We strongly condemn this act,” Bilawal said.