Bilawal warns NA Speaker: Call session on Monday; otherwise, Opp. will not let OIC conference take place

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday warned the Spe-aker National Assembly to follow the constitution, law and rules and call the asse-mbly session on Monday. Otherwise, the entire opposition will not let the OIC conference take place.

Chairman PPP said that Imran Khan has lost the confidence of the majority of members and his government is dissolved for all practical purposes. We are progressing towards the restoration of democracy. Imran first used foul language and now has resorted to use force. He first attacked the parliament lodges which are the extension of the parliament and yesterday attacked the federation by attacking the Sindh House. Imran Khan is conspiring against democracy by the use of violence and is creating a constitutional crisis. He wants to give an opportunity to the third force to intervene. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran who calls himself a sportsman so he should display a sportsman spirit and must not start ball tempering at the end of the inning.

Chairman Bilawal said that the Speaker wants to violate law, rules and the constitution. He must call the session on Monday so the proceeding of the no-confidence motion starts. If the session is not called or the no-confidence does not start after offering prayers and Fateha for the members who have passed away, then we will see how they are able to hold the OIC conference. The national and international situation demands for the law, rules and constitution to be followed. If this does not happen, then we will keep sitting there until we do not get our right.

Responding questions by the journalists, Chairman PPP said that Imran has been defeated and the bureaucracy is not bound to take any order from Imran Khan. The president should also not take any suggestion by Imran Khan. The entire lawyers’ community has filed a petition in the Supreme Court which is being heard.

Chairman Bilawal appreciated the Supreme Court for taking notice of the attack on the Sindh House. The opposition wants for the OIC conference to be held peacefully but the Prime Minister has ruined the environment. If the Speaker starts the no-confidence motion after the Fateha then there will be no problem, Chairman Bilawal said.

