Bilawal warns of consequences if India blocks water flow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that Pakistan does not want war, but if India blocks water, no other option will remain.

In an interview with a German broadcaster, Bhutto-Zardari said India must reverse its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. He warned that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water supply would be a violation of the United Nations Charter.

He emphasised, “We do not want war, but if India blocks our water, there will be no alternative left.”

Bhutto-Zardari said that cutting off water poses an existential threat to Pakistan. “Water is our lifeline and under no circumstances can we relinquish our right to it,” he said.

He added that India is involved in acts of terrorism within Pakistan. “We have never said that we would go to war because of terrorism, but blocking our water is a different matter entirely,” he added.