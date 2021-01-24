Bilawal’s call for no-confidence motion

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has instructed the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The statement came in during his address of the inauguration ceremony of Larkana Industrial Estate. Bilawal under-lined that the no-confidence motion will be much more effective than the continuing rallies and protests of PDM. He added that “Even 10 rallies will not yield the kind of results as a strategy meeting over a cup of tea which ensure to cause the government to break a sweat”. Bilawal said that “we should adopt constitutional, democratic and lawful ways to bring no confidence motion against the prime minister, speaker and others for which we will convince our allies”, and he will speak to the opposition parties to “strike” in the assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) opposed the recommendation moved by PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and termed it an old recommendation. PML-N Secretary General Ehsan Iqbal said last time, opposition parties remained failed in their bid of no-confidence against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and deputy chairman Mandviwalla, despite having majority in the Upper House. Ahsen Iqbal was in the view that best suitable approach for PDM are rallies and long march against the PTI government.

The eleven opposition parties forged an alliance “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last year. The aim of PDM was to overthrow the incumbent government by its offensive protest rallies, meetings, long March, and final stock of resignations by the PDM parliamentarians at the peak of the movement. PDM remained successful in creating panic within government ranks by its rallies in big cities of Pakistan during last two months and lodged huge pressure by demanding resignation of PM Imran Khan by January 31 this year. However, PDM has deviated from its previous program, which was to take a decisive shape by the end of January, presently, they scheduled more rallies in different cities in February, which presents difference among member parties on strategy of the movement.

PDM’s recent rally outside Election Commission office put great impact on government and Election Commission. ECP announced the next hearing of Foreign Funding case on 16 Feb 2021. The government is worried about decision on foreign funding case. On other hand, NAB summoned the close relatives and associates of Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman in assets beyond means case, which may lessen the Maulana acute aggressive behavior against the government. Government’s spokesmen are hit back by PML-N by exploiting Broadsheet case.

During all this scuffle, PPP an important member party of PDM, remained behind the scene and steadily drifted away from PDM’s policies. About two weeks ago, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that his party had decided to take part in Senate Election, a decision apparently wise enough but distant from PDM approach. Currently, he called for no-confidence motion. His call was loudly opposed by the PML-N leadership. The similar response is likely to be met by the other opposition parties.

There is no two opinion that no-confidence is a legal and democratic approach to change a regime within the parliament, but presently, PDM parties do not have enough numbers to make it decisive against PTI government. Some Political experts view this latest development because of understanding between the government and PPP, which is likely to turn into a soft NRO in coming days.

At this stage, what will be the next strategy of PDM on long March toward Islamabad and resignation from the assemblies. Although, all member parties of PDM are operating at a single platform but nurturing their individual interests. The big parties like PPP, PML-N, ANP have significant presence in provincial and National assemblies, contradict with some decisions of PDM particularly on resignations. The most suited solution of the situation is to encompass the suggestion of PPP in the PDM program. The no-confidence motion can be tabled before going to final stock. This will make the PDM stronger and provide less space to escapees.