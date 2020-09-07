Bilawal’s conciliatory gesture

While showing willingness of giving support of his party to government in the parliament on legislative business, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the postponement of current session of the National Assembly, enabling the lawmakers of all political parties to visit rains and flood affected areas for providing relief and succor to the victims. Former Prime Minister and senior PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf has already made a similar request to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari categorically said that PPP is not opposed to doing legislation for protecting the collective national interest. However, it is also necessary to take cognizance of the plight of the people affected by rains and floods. Apparently, the proposal enabling elected representatives of the people to participate in relief work seems rational. But at the same time, PPP leadership has assured participation in the multiparty conference scheduled for September 20 to discuss line of action of the riding the people of what JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlu Rehman has labeled as “illegitimate” government.

Bye and large, PPP leadership has preferred the path of reconciliation by extending cooperation to the government on several occasions both inside and outside parliament. On the contrary, the hawks in the top rank of PML-N including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal have always opted for treading the path of confrontation. Quite recently, Ahsan Iqbal gave an angry reaction against the government when opposition dominated Senate rejected Anti money laundering (Second Amendment Bill) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties Bill. As usual in his farfetched and verbose logic, former Interior Minister said that opposition had not defeated the FATF but Prime Minister’s design to impose fascist system on the country. The same logic and verbosity containing incendiary statement of Ahsan Iqbal made in February, 2018 against the FATF provided a pretext to the global financial watch dog on money laundering and terror financing to place Pakistan on greylist in its plenary of June, 2018.

The conciliatory statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gives an indication of likely parliamentary support to the government on the FATF related legislations in the joint session of the parliament. Three days before the tabling of Anti-money laundering (Second Amendment) Bill and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties Bill in Senate, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had said in a tweet that opposition has tried to make a bargain during negotiation with government on these legislations. Later in quick response to Senate rejection vote, the information Minister had to say that opposition had given preference to self-interest over national interest. The government is now anxious to pass the FATF related legislation in the joint session of the parliament as next plenary of this global financial watchdog will be held in October. The passage and enforcement of laws to strengthen the anti-money laundering and counterterrorism regimes strong will lead to removal of Pakistan from grey list. Wait and see which way the camel will sit, given the conciliatory gesture of PPP Chairman?