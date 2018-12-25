Bilawal’s political career on stake due to his father politics: Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that Asif Zardari’s politics will end the political career of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This he said while talking to media on Tuesday. Sheikh Rashid said that Bilawal’s career is on stake due to his father’s politics.

Rashid added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone. He asserted that PPP leader Khurshid Shah will be brought under law soon, and all corrupt politicians will be in jail till March 30.