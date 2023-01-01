Bill Clinton: Why has peace endured in Northern Ireland? Hope and history rhymed

Bill Clinton

25 years ago, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern signed the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland after three decades of sectarian violence known as the Troubles, which claimed more than 3,500 lives.

The 10 April 1998 agreement, approved by 71 percent of voters in the North and 94 percent in the Republic of Ireland, was the result of years of careful negotiations between the parties, long considered bitter enemies, in the wake of bombings, reprisals, discrimination in work and social life , constant anxiety and fear all leave a dark cloud hanging over their children’s collective future.

For the first time, the predominantly Protestant unionist and now primarily Catholic nationalist parties would renounce violence, share power and determine their common future. A generation on, the situation in Northern Ireland is far from perfect. Too little progress has been made in actual integration between the two communities. Divided neighborhoods remain and economic inequality persists. The uncertainty surrounding Brexit – which Northern Ireland voted against – has led to political paralysis and left the country without a permanent government for more than a year.

But despite the odds, peace was maintained and democracy did not lose control. The Windsor Framework, agreed by Britain and the European Union earlier this year, offers an opportunity to keep Northern Ireland’s economy growing. And it includes the Good Friday Agreement’s promise that peace will be strengthened by a special relationship between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, while the North retains its place in the UK. Why has peace in Northern Ireland endured when other efforts around the world are stubbornly far from a solution? I believe the answer lies in the way the peace was made.

First, the process was driven by people. They are tired of the killings and wanton tragedies of non-lethal political violence, and they are tired of the economic hardship born of partition. It was clear from the faces of the people I met there on my visits, regardless of origin, that they were determined that the conflict must end. As Hillary pointed out, people, especially women, stood up to politicians because they wanted their children and grandchildren to grow up away from the shadow of violence and hatred.

The Good Friday Agreement negotiations were led and sustained through rough patches by the demand for peace. In Northern Ireland, it created a generation that grew up largely free from the horrors of sectarian violence, free to focus on solving problems and seizing opportunities. Second, political leaders on all sides have shown real courage to sacrifice and compromise with their opponents and commit to inclusiveness, knowing full well that they are risking their own political futures. Confidence has been building slowly but surely through years of confidence-building measures such as prisoner releases and ceasefires.

Real credit goes to leaders including Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair; before them John Major, Albert Reynolds, and John Bruton; and John Hume, David Trimble, Gerry Adams and many others. Soon even Unionist leader Ian Paisley, who had not taken part in the peace talks, joined a working government with Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness. In many other conflict areas, leaders ultimately failed to take the final leap of faith. Third, the peace process was successful because the United States was deeply involved in a way that both sides saw as positive. I believed that America could and should play a role in the Northern Ireland peace process – not in spite of, but because of our “special relationship” with the United Kingdom and because of the large Irish American community that cared deeply about their ancestral homeland.

When I ran for president in 1992, at the urging of the New York Irish community, I said that if elected I would take an active role in ending the conflict, starting with the appointment of a special envoy. Some advisers warned that it would be difficult to keep the commitment-and it was at first, with deep divisions in Congress and my own administration. Starting with a two-day visa for Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, which allowed him to address an Irish American group but not to raise funds, the United States carefully established itself as an honest broker that allowed the deeply mistrustful parties to communicate.

There is peace at last because the framework of the Good Friday Agreement has proven to be fair to all parties and better than any other agreement in existence. The details, worked out under the brilliant, patient but determined supervision of Special Envoy George Mitchell, reflected the complex views of both communities and allowed them to trust the agreement to protect their myriad interests. The agreement committed the parties to majority rule with minority rights, respect for individual rights, civil rights and the rule of law, the prohibition of violence and the disarmament and demobilization of paramilitary groups. It also created a system of shared decision-making, shared economic benefits and special links with the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Although power sharing has at times produced frustration and even stalemate, it has provided each side with an opportunity to voice their concerns and strive for consensus. Even now, with the Stormont legislature sitting unused, it is a question of “when” not “if” the government will get back up and running. Even the most imperfect democracy is better than a return to violence. In 1995, when I first visited Northern Ireland, I stood before a crowd of thousands in Derry and recited the lines of one of his favorite sons, Seamus Heaney:

“History says, Don’t hope / On this side of the grave. / But then, once in a lifetime / the longed-for tidal wave / of justice can rise, / and hope and history rhyme.” The events that led to peace in Northern Ireland were a happy occasion for hope and rhyming history, but such achievements are still all too rare. All over the world, in areas of conflict and deep political and social divides, people yearn for better, safer and more inclusive days ahead. The challenge will be to find leaders with the courage to rise to the moment and make the tough decisions necessary for peace within a framework that gives everyone a voice.

On this anniversary, the people of Northern Ireland and all their friends around the world have much to celebrate. I hope that this moment of shared remembrance will allow them to continue the work of peace and inspire others to believe, as Heaney wrote, in “miracles / And heal and heal wells” and find their own way forward.

The Washington Post