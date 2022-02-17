Bill Gates awarded Hilal-E-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (NNI): President Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan award to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is visiting Pakistan for a day.

A Special Investiture Ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad today which was attended by Federal Ministers, senior officials and members of Diplomatic Corps.

The ceremony was also attended by federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Sultan and Shibli Faraz. President Arif Alvi presented the Hilal-e-Pakistan award to him for his efforts in eradicating polio from the country. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan during his day-long visit to Pakistan. During the meeting between the philanthropist and PM Imran Khan, matters related to the elimination of polio and others were discussed.

The prime minister thanked him for his cooperation towards the elimination of polio in the country and also apprised measures taken by the country for eradication of the crippling disease. The Microsoft co-founder also lauded Pakistan’s strategy to deal with the COVID pandemic and said that their cooperation with regard to polio and COVID will continue with Pakistan. The billionaire philanthropist, who is also the co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a major contributor in worldwide polio eradication, was given a detailed briefing on Pakistan’s efforts to wipe the virus out of the country during a meeting with health officials after arrival.

The fourth richest person also visited a Covid hospital in Chak Shahzad – a modern suburb situated in Islamabad. He also visited the anti-polio programme, where he was briefed by the programme’s chief Dr Shehzad Baig and was informed of Covid-19 and polio prevention measures being taken in the country.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad Thursday morning on a day-long visit. He landed at Nur Khan Airbase where government officials received him.