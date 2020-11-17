Bill regarding CPEC Authority passed by NA committee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives a bill regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed with majority votes.

The meeting was chaired by Junaid Akbar, MNA. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Shaukat Ali, Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nawab Sher, Dr. Seemi Bokhari, Imran Khattak, and Muhammad Sajjad.

The members who disagree against the Bill included Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar and Syed Agha Rafiullah.

During the meeting the dignitaries comprehensively discussed the draft of the Bill and decided to pass it with majority of votes. In addition to this, Committee also inquired from the Ministry of Planning regarding the salary package being given to present Chairman CPEC.

While answering to this query the Ministry replied that salary was not being paid to Chairman, CPEC as he had not signed any MoU after the expiry of the CPEC Ordinance.

In addition to this, the committee inquired the compliance status of its previous three meetings and the Ministry responded positively.

During the meeting the Committee directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to give detailed briefing on their financial needs so that it could be able to recommend additional funds for HEC.

The Committee also inquired the HEC regarding closure of scholarships to the students who were receiving higher education abroad on scholarship basis.

In answer, Higher Education Commission stated that, the scholarships are being given to the students but the universities all over the world were not accepting foreign students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.