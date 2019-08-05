Billions of rupees transferred to Maryam Nawaz’s account, reveals NAB

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday collected more evidence of transactions of billions of rupees through TT in the account of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, billions of rupees had been transferred to the PML-N vice president’s account in MCB bank’s Garden Town branch trough TTs. More Rs7.88 million had been transferred to her account on February 1, 2008, while Rs19.24 million had been credited in her account on June 11, 2008.

On June 20, 2008, more than 14 million had been transferred to Maryam Nawaz’s account and more than Rs17 million had been deposited to her account on January 5, 2009.

Around Rs9.97 million had been credited to account of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The anti-graft agency has also asked Maryam Nawaz to respond to the queries regarding purchase of property. According to the Bureau, Maryam Nawaz purchased over 1,496 kanal land four different areas.