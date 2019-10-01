Biodiversity, KP government’s greatest challenge

During a briefing, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed for the protection of wild life and biodiversity in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. He agreed in principle to launch a fund for this purpose with seed money of Rs.200 million. Because of the rapid population growth and unregulated urbanization, the conservation of wildlife and biodiversity has become a great challenge. The world was oblivious of the vital role of these two elements in sustaining ecological system until the first report of Russian Naturalist Nikolai Ivanovich Valvilov was published in which he highlighted and emphasised the importance of plants’ genetics resources. He classified the globe into six origin centers for biodiversity.

Ever since Pakistan came into being, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only person who showed great passion and determination by addressing the alarming issue of deteriorating ecological balance in the country. He is agreat visionary but the decision makers who are directly involved to implement his vision have not succeeded to deliver on the protection of wild life and biodiversity. The major causes of wild life destruction are hunting and deforestation which wipe out the habitat of wild life animals. Many of the species of wild life have gone extinct and the remaining are at the verge of extinction. The solution to this problem lies in strictly implementing a policy of punishment and penalties and showing no leniency to the ones who play a leading role in merciless cutting of forests and hunting of wild life species facing the threat of extinction. Moreover, conducive environment has to be created for breeding and increasing the population of various species of wild life.