Biological weapons and US-Russia rivalry

The First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky has told the reporters that Russia will circulate to the UN new data on the work carried out in Ukraine in the military-biological sphere. According to him, Russia has distributed documentary evidence as official documents of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and is preparing to hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on April 6 to discuss military biological activity in various parts of the world. According to him, the scale of the threats to international peace and security posed by military biological activity around the world will be somewhat wider than in Ukraine.

The controversy of bioweapons between the United States and the Russian Federation is on the rise after the revelation of a network of US-funded bio labs in Ukraine in recent days. According to reports, Russian military units had recovered remnants of a US bio lab in Ukraine in a special operation a few weeks ago. Russia claimed that the American government invests $ 200 million annually in 26 such Biolabs in Ukraine. According to Russia, Ukrainians, and Americans had been working on pathogens that spread plague, anthrax, diphtheria, and brucellosis.

The Russian Permanent Representative to the UN presented documents regarding US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine to the UN Security Council and urged the world forum to censure America for such acts violating the international laws on biological weapons. Interestingly, Russian claims were confirmed by the US officials in a way that the US Embassy in Ukraine displays on its website that the US Department of Defense’s biological threats reduction program collaborates with Ukraine and works on the pathogen and other toxins. While the US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland has testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in recent days and said that the US was working with Ukraine to prevent Russian invading forces from seizing biological research material.

During this ongoing diplomatic row between two staunch rivals, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Zhao Lijian demanded the United States immediately disclose information about its military biological laboratories located in Ukraine and details of research being carried out there. Currently, the Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations has informed the media that Russia will submit further details on US-funded bio labs in Ukraine as well as in other parts of the world, in a bid to further expose its adversary at the global forum, while Chinese are endorsing Russian claims while increasing pressure on Biden administration on the issue of US-funded bio labs around the world. Russia and China are of the view that the United States is secretly running biological and chemical laboratories in mainland America as well as in other countries and territories to dodge the international community and is clearly involved in violation of the international declarations on biological and chemical weapons, hence the international community must take notice of American activities and take necessary steps against the world power.

Presently, the global powers are satisfying their rivalry in the ploy of the Ukrainian issue and accusing each other of violations of international regimes. In fact, all these charges are just smokescreens whilst all powers are pursuing their hegemonic agendas instead of the well-being of mankind.