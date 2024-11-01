Biometric verification machines to be installed at airports across country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to install biometric machines at all airports across the country.

The Ministry of Interior made the biometric verification compulsory for all international passengers.

The Interior Ministry has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to implement these changes without delay and notification issued for the said purpose.

Wanted criminals, scoundrels and suspects would not be able to travel domestically and internationally.

The biometric machines would be installed at international immigration counters across the airports where travellers would undergo verification before boarding their flights.

The biometric verification would ensure effective screening of passengers, it was stated in the notification.

This initiative was part of a broader effort to align the country’s security systems with international standards.

Introduction of these significant measures aim to increase border security.