Bioweapons and US’s doctrine

The official Spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian has called on the United States to immediately disclose information about its military biological laboratories located in Ukraine and the viruses and nature of research that were being done there. According to the Chinese Diplomat, under the pretext of cooperation to reduce biological security risks and protect global health, the US controls 336 laboratories in 30 countries including 26 American laboratories and other such facilities being operated in Ukraine. Chinese Spokesman was of the view that the US military biological programs in Ukraine are just the tip of the iceberg, and the US is likely to have a vast infrastructure of biological research and weapons manufacturing around the globe including the Fort Detrick laboratory in the US.

Biological weapons are microorganisms like viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other toxins that are produced and released deliberately as weapons to harm human beings, animals, or plants in case of war. Biological Weapons are considered weapons of mass destruction and the global community had adopted the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) in 1972, which had been ratified by the 183 nations of the world. The state parties to Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) had undertaken not to develop, produce, or stockpile and otherwise acquire the bioweapons. Hence, powerful countries like the US, Russia, and others had been engaged in such activities in other countries or uncontrolled territories to avoid global criticism. The US Embassy in Ukraine had displayed on its website that the US Department of Defense’s biological threats reduction program collaborates with Ukraine and works on the pathogen and other toxins. While the US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland has testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during recent days and said that the US was working with Ukraine to prevent Russian invading forces from seizing biological research material. Hence, truth is quite evident from these statements and recent revelations in Ukraine. Therefore, the UNO must investigate the matter to ascertain the facts and also take measures to curb this tendency of global powers so the threat of bioweapons can be eliminated from the world.