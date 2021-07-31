Bipartisan governors press Biden administration on Canadian border restrictions

WASHINGTON DC (Ag-encies): A bipartisan group of governors is pressing the Biden administration for a-nswers on keeping the U.S-Canadian border closed to nonessential travel.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, the governors asked for additional information relating to “COVID-19 travel restrictions that impact the U.S.-Canadian border.”

“At this point in the nation’s work to get the economy back on track, it is imperative that the federal government work more closely and transparently with us and our Canadian provincial counterparts to quickly define and implement a reopening plan,” the letter reads.

“We have no doubt such a plan can ensure the safety and welfare of American citizens during this ever-changing pandemic landscape,” it continued.

The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to nonessential travel since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The most recent extension was set to expire on J-uly 21, but Canada annou-nced on July 19 that it w-ould accept fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents for nonessential travel beginning Aug. 9.

However, days after Canada’s announcement, DHS announced that it would extend the closure of land borders between Canada and Mexico through Aug. 21.

The governors — all of whom lead states that border Canada — wrote that the department’s decision is “deepening the already significant economic impacts of the pandemic on northern border communities and states.”

They added that many of their constituents, may of whom work for small businesses are asking “how and when cross-border economic activity will resume in a safe and sustainable manner.”

The group asked for the information or data that the federal government cited for its decision, the metrics it is using to determine when the border can reopen, and what obstacles “may exist to timely implementation of a thoughtful, clearly defined reopening plan.”

The letter was signed by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Maine Governor Janet Mills (D), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R), New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R), and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D).