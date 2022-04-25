BISE Lahore announces schedule for matric exams 2022

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the date of annual examinations for matriculation.

A statement issued by BISE Lahore spokesperson said that the final board examination for class X will start from May, 10, 2022, and the exams for grade IX will begin from May 26.

The Board also released the schedule, according to which the examination will end on June 10.

A total of 759 examination centres have been set up across Lahore to facilitate the students.

As many as 250,000 candidates will appear in the examination for class X while around 270,000 candidates will sit in the exams for grade IX.

The spokesperson vowed that staff will be deployed at all the examination centres on time.