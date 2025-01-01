BISE Lahore postpones intermediate exams scheduled for Friday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced the postponement of all intermediate exams scheduled for Friday.

According to the reports, all written and practical exams planned for Friday have also been deferred. The board emphasized that the new dates for the postponed papers and practicals will be announced later.

While the reason for the sudden postponement has not been disclosed, educational institutions and students are advised to stay informed through verified sources only and avoid relying on unverified social media reports.